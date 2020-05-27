Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPVEER_UPDATES When Ranveer Singh's father asked him about spending so much money on flowers for Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dated for almost six years before they decided to take the leap and get married in a beautiful ceremony in Italy on November 14, 2018. The couple has always been the most favorite of the fans, always giving major goals. While the duo was much in love all these years, they hardly opened about it in public. During a live Instagram interaction with football star Sunil Chhetri, Ranveer talked about the dating days and revealed he wanted to get married to Deepika within six months of dating her. He even revealed that since the actress loved flowers, he used to buy them whenever they would meet.

He said, "I was very sure that I wanted to marry this girl in six months of being in a relationship with her. I knew she loves flowers, lilies in particular. I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent in wooing her. So, every time she would come, there would be flowers. I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else. I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge (she’ll be an avatar of godess Laxmi and money will rain on us).’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league. So, I did everything during the courting period"

Ranveer also stated that Deepika has been the pillar of strength for him all these years in the industry and said, "She is much more evolved. She is a great guide for me. She is a pillar for me. She keeps me on track. I probably wouldn’t have achieved what I did if it wasn’t for her. It’s my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and have been with her since then. I think I wouldn’t have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star, if she wouldn’t have been there. I would have been lost."

"She worries for me only because she sees I will go to any extent to get the desired result of the character. I can’t say it’s healthy as it takes a toll on you, but when you push yourself to the brink and come out, you evolve and that’s the beauty of the art. However, I am happy to report this to my wife that I have found more effective ways of achieving the results without being harmful to oneself."

Ranveer and Deepika have been under home-quarantine together in Mumbai and spending quality time with each other. The duo frequently shares photos and videos in the actress is seen turning chef for her husband and treating him with delicacies. Deepika also through her posts revealed that Ranveer's favorite thing during the lockdown has been sleeping all day.

