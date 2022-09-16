Throwback: When Deepika Padukone played Tennis with Roger Federer in Delhi | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAN/HOTBABESBOLLY When Deepika Padukone played Tennis with Roger Federer

Deepika Padukone, who made her big Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, has risen to become one of the leading actors in showbiz and the finest in the profession. Over the years, the actress has amassed a massive fan base not only nationally but also overseas. The actress is the daughter of former renowned badminton player Prakash Padukone, and few people are aware that she was a national-level badminton player before joining Bollywood. The last time the actress was spotted playing badminton was in September 2021, when she had a good badminton session with PV Sindhu. Interestingly, before that, the actress once played tennis with a prominent Swiss tennis player, Roger Federer.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOTBABESBOLLYGlimpse from Deepika and Roger Federer's Tennis match

The Gehraiyaan actress previously displayed her tennis prowess while playing a competitive match in Delhi with world champion Roger Federer. She attended the International Premier Tennis League's opening ceremony, which was also graced by Sania Mirza, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Gavaskar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Novak Djokovic. Now, throwback pictures of Deepika playing tennis with Roger back in 2014 at an event have surfaced online and fans are gushing over the iconic moment. In the pictures, the actress was seen clad in a sporty outfit. She donned a black tank top, pairing it with matching black tights and white sneakers. The Tennis friends are seen all smiles during the game.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOTBABESBOLLYGlimpse from Deepika and Roger Federer's Tennis match

On a sad news for tennis fans, Roger Federer, widely regarded as the greatest tennis player of all time and the man who propelled the sport to new heights, has announced his retirement following the Laver Cup in London next week.

Also read: Justin Bieber cancels India show due to health reasons

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern. She also has Project K with South heartthrob Prabhas. The flick also stars Disha Patani. Besides this, she will also be seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

DON'T MISS

Aryan Khan accepts rose from fan, poses and greets admirers as he returns to Mumbai | VIDEO

Sunny Leone redefines hotness, flaunts her curves in multi-coloured bikini during Maldives vacay

Honey Singh announces new album 'Honey 3.0' days after divorce with estranged wife Shalini Talwar

Latest Entertainment News