Sunny Leone redefines hotness, flaunts her curves in multi-coloured bikini during Maldives vacay

Sunny Leone is setting the internet on fire with her sensuous pictures in stylish bikinis. The actress, who is currently vacationing in Maldives along with her husband Daniel Weiber, has posted a bunch of dreamy pictures. Sunny, took to her Instagram handle and posted a few photographs donning a beautiful multi-coloured bikini against the ocean and some trees. Showcasing her flawless body and perfect curves, she captioned her post, "Love this bikini. Saved my arms and shoulders from burning!! Thanks."

In the pictures, the 'Ragini MMS 2' actress could be seen posing at the Maldives beach in a colourful bikini. Soon after the model dropped these pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. "You are my inspiration Mam," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Superrrr hot."

Along with the bikini pictures, Sunny Leone shared a video, in which she could be seen enjoying the fire show at the beach with her husband. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Fire show!! One man show and absolutely amazing. Thanks for the private dinner on the beach and fire show! Won't ever forget this night! @dirrty99."

Sunny Leone is on a spree of making us drool with her Maldives diaries. She has been constantly sharing photos and videos for the island country. From posing by the sea in bikinis to flaunting her hourglass figure, Sunny is slaying during her vacation. Take a look

Meanwhile, Sunny was recently seen in a music video 'Naach Baby' along with choreographer Remo D'Souza, which received positive responses from the audience. On the film front, she will be next seen in director Anurag Kashyap's next film and in director R Radhakrishna's 'Patta', alongside Sreesanth. ALSO READ: Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna & 2 more actresses given expensive gifts by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Recently, Sunny Leone's upcoming horror comedy, Oh My Ghost's teaser was released. Helmed by Yuvan, the video shows Leone playing a queen called Mayasena. It also shows her to be a ghost. Speaking of the film, Sunny Leone said, "There are some films that are able to make you chuckle at a script level. I enjoyed doing the film for just that reason." Apart from her, the film feature actors Yogi Babu, Satish, Dharsha Gupta, Mottai Rajendran, Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan and Thanga Durai.

Also, she was has 'Veeramahadevi' in her kitty. The film is a multilingual period movie directed by Vadivudaiyan. ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi & Mahima Makwana to star in Karan Johar's Dharma project? Here's what we know

