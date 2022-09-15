Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna & 2 more actresses given expensive gifts by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna's name has also come in Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

The probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has found that four models/actresses met him in Tihar Jail and were given money and expensive gifts, sources said. According to the sources, "Big Boss" fame Nikki Tamboli, Bade Achche Lagte Hai fame Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrashekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer in the southern film industry.

A source said that Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested later, had facilitated their meetings with Chandrashekhar.

All these four actresses were given expensive gifts from renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton. Chandrashekhar also transferred some Rs 5.20 lakh into the account of Patil, who has admitted to having met him but not in jail.

When Irani introduced Khanna to Chandrashekhar, the actress were allegedly given Rs 2 lakh and a blue-coloured Versace watch.

Chandrasekhar allegedly deposited Rs 2 lakh into the account of Singh and later gifted her a LV bag. She was, later on, given Rs 1.5 lakh more.

Irani got an amount of Rs 10 lakh from Chandrashekar for introducing him to Tamboli, and she later gave Rs 1.5 lakh to Tamboli. Later on, Chandrashekhar gave her a Gucci bag and Rs 2 lakh on their first meet.

