Honey Singh announces new album 'Honey 3.0' days after divorce with estranged wife Shalini Talwar

Indian rapper and singer Honey Singh announced his new upcoming album 'Honey 3.0' a few days after his divorce from estranged wife Shalini Talwar. Taking to Instagram, Yo Yo Honey Singh, shared a special announcement video which he captioned, “HONEY 3.0 Album coming soon !!#yoyohoneysingh #yoyo #Honey3.0.” The official release date of the music album is still awaited.

Soon after the singer shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. “You Listening to the roar,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Can’t wait legend!!!!”

‘Honey 3.0’ marks the ‘Brown Rang’ singers another big music album after ‘International Villager’ and ‘Desi Kalakaar’, which also featured Indian actor Urvashi Rautela. Recently, the musician composed the song ‘De Taali’ for Kartik Aaryan’s superhit film ‘Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2’ which gathered a positive response from the audience. Apart from that, Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to collaborate with singer Milind Gaba, for an upcoming party track ‘Paris Ka Trip’ which is all set to release on October 6, 2022. ALSO READ: Honey Singh divorced from wife Shalini Talwar after 11 yrs of marriage, pays THIS whopping amount as alimony

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar officially divorced

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar have legally parted ways with the couple reaching a settlement in a family court. Shalini had alleged that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family. The case was filed last year and the Court gave them time to rethink their decision to part ways. However, that did not happen and the case reached a conclusion as the District Court Saket accepted their divorce plea. Honey has agreed to pay Rs 1 crore as alimony to Shalini as part of their settlement deal, as per the reports.

Their statements were recorded and a series of allegations and counter-allegations followed. Now, they will be moving forward in their lives as individuals. ALSO READ: Nagarjuna says Naga Chaitanya 'happy' after Samantha divorce: 'We can't keep moping'

Shalini Talwar also levelled cheating and fraud allegations against her husband, saying that he used to frequently have casual sex with multiple women, not wear his wedding ring, and mercilessly beat her for releasing their marriage pictures online. She requested the court to issue orders against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. Shalini sought direction from the court to her ask her husband to pay Rs 10 crore as interim compensation for perpetrating domestic violence against her.

