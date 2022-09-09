Honey Singh divorced from wife Shalini Talwar after 11 yrs of marriage, pays THIS whopping amount as alimony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEWSLEAKCENTRE__ Honey Singh and ex-wife Shalini Talwar married in 2011

Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar have reached an agreement outside of Court on the domestic violence case filed against the former last year. Shalini had alleged that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family. The case was filed last year and the Court gave them time to rethink their decision to part ways. However, that did not happen and the case reached a conclusion as the District Court Saket accepted their divorce plea. Honey has agreed to pay Rs 1 crore as alimony to Shalini as part of their settlement deal, as per the reports.

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar divorced

Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar are now legally separated. In the Saket District Court, Delhi, Honey handed over a check of Rs 1 crore as alimony to this ex-wife in a sealed cover. They have now gone their separate ways. After Shalini accused Honey of domestic violence and cheating in marriage, they appeared in Court several times for the hearing. Their statements were recorded and a series of allegations and counter allegations followed. Now, they will be moving forward in their lives as individuals.

Honey Singh divorce: The accusations against the singer

In Court proceedings, Shalini Talwar, 38, claimed that Honey Singh beat her many times in the last few years and she constantly lived in fear as he and his family threatened her with physical harm. “Due to mental harassment and cruelty imposed upon her over a period of time, she also suffered from symptoms of depression and sought medical help,” she stated in the plea, filed through advocates.

In the plea, Shalini detailed how she was physically assaulted by Honey over the last 10 years. She revealed how Honey and his family broke her mentally and emotionally so much that she almost started identifying herself as a “farm animal, shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly”.

Honey Singh divorce: Cheating allegations

Shalini Talwar also levelled cheating allegations against her husband, saying that he used to frequently have casual sex with multiple women, not wear his wedding ring, and mercilessly beat her for releasing their marriage pictures online. She requested the court to issue orders against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. Shalini sought direction from the court to her ask her husband to pay Rs 10 crore as interim compensation for perpetrating domestic violence against her.

