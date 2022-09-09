Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘Khiladi of Bollywood’ Akshay Kumar on his birthday, shares a goofy photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena wishes ‘Khiladi of Bollywood’ Akshay Kumar

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a special wish for her favourite co-star, Akshay Kumar. On the occasion of actor's birthday, several Bollywood celebs are taking to social media to wish the actor. Joining the bandwagon, Kareena took to her social media and wished the actor. Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s bond is something everybody in Tinsel Town is aware of. The Good Newwz pair share a striking chemistry off-screen and on-screen as well. The actress shared a goofy throwback picture with ‘Khiladi’.

On the occasion of Akshay Kumar’s birthday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a blast from the past. The monochrome picture shows Kareena popping her tongue out and making a goofy face, while Akshay Kumar is seen staring with a intense gaze into the camera. In her caption, Kareena described Akshay as his ‘favourite co-star’, and she also mentioned that she gets to pack up early because of him. Her caption read, "Happy Birthday Akshay...you are and always will be my most favourite co-star ('cause I get to pack up at 3 p.m.) Love you tons...have a fantastic one (sic) ".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHANKareena Kapoor's Instagram story

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most loved on-screen couples in Bollywood. The pair have shared the screen several times in films such as Good Newwz, Tashan, Bewafaa, Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, etc.

On Friday, the Cuttputlli actor took to his Twitter account and shared a post thanking everyone for the birthday wishes. His caption read, "साल गुज़रता है, वक्त निकलता है…what remains constant is the gratitude I feel on every birthday. Thank you always for all your love (sic) ."

Kareena Kapoor & Akshay Kumar's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently appeared in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan. She is now gearing up to make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She is also slated to star in Rhea Kapoor’s next yet-to-be-titled flick.

Akshay Kumar was recently seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in Cuttputlli. The film garnered a mixed reception from the audience and critics. The actor has a slew of films lined up. He will be seen in OMG 2- Oh My God! 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He will be seen playing the role of Major General Ian Cardozo. Also, he has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. Besides this, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Capsule Gill, and Ram Setu in his kitty.

