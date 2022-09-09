Akshay Kumar Birthday: From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Ram Setu, here's a look at his upcoming films

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar Birthday: The Bollywood actor is synonymous to daredevil stunts, on-screen comic timing, sensuous romance, and his great acting sense. From doing humdrum movies to now being the flag bearer of content-driven cinema, Akshay has come a long way in experimenting with roles. There is no genre that has been left untouched by this successful actor. From doing action-packed movies such as Khiladi series to negative roles in Ajnabee and romantic guy in Namaste London and Dhadkan, the actor has nailed it in all. The actor, who is loved for his portrayal of aam aadmi in movies like Jolly LLB2, Raksha Bandhan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is riding high on success.

The Indian born Canadian actor was born on September 9, 1967, and is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Being one of the most commercially successful actors in Bollywood, here's a look at the upcoming films of the actor that we can't wait to watch.

Ram Setu

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of an archaeologist and in the first look of the film, he is seen sporting a salt and pepper beard and long curly hair. Co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, it is billed as an action-adventure-drama. It tells a story rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and is expected to release in theatres on October 24, 2022.

Produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video, the film had gone on floors in March 2021 but was put on hold after the actor and 45 other crew members tested positive for COVID-19. ALSO READ: Ram Setu FIRST look: Akshay Kumar's mysterious expedition looks like a scene from a Hollywood film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The biggest action superstars of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, are all set to team up for director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action drama. The film is expected to go on floors from January 2023. Shot at an extravagant production level, the film is expected to be the biggest action entertainer of all time. This Pooja Entertainment production is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar's film, which was announced in January this year and also stars Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Raj Mehta, this film marks the first on-screen collaboration of the two actors. Selfiee is slated to hit the silver screens on February 24, 2023. The upcoming drama-comedy is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License and also features Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. It is produced by Late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen. ALSO READ:Selfiee: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer to release on THIS date, details inside

Oh My God 2

Akshay Kumar at the press conference of this latest release Cuttputlli in Mumbai revealed details about his much-awaited film Oh My God 2. The first instalment of the film was released in 2012, co-starring Paresh Rawal. Written and directed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. The shooting of the film commenced last year. While rumours were rife that Oh My God 2 will release in October this year, it looks like we may have to wait for some more time for the Akshay-starrer as he revealed that the film will not release in October.

