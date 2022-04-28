Ram Setu FIRST look: Akshay Kumar's mysterious expedition looks like a scene from a Hollywood film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR Ram Setu will release on Diwali 2022

Akshay Kumar has shared the first look of his upcoming film Ram Setu on Twitter. He will be seen playing the role of an archaeologist and in the first look of the film, he is seen sporting a salt and pepper beard and long curly hair. Co-star Jacqueline Fernandez is also seen besides Akshay as he holds up a torch surrounded by dark. The movie's first look has surely raised anticipation around the film's release.

Akshay also announced that Ram Setu will be released on Diwali 2022. The movie is directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame. It is billed as an action-adventure-drama. It tells a story rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

In the movie's still, which was shared by the team, we can see that Akshay and two other characters are inside an ancient cave-like setup. It is dark inside and the torch in Akshay's hand lights the way. There are engravings of some language on the walls behind them. Seems like they are on a quest to uncover some hidden secrets.

Produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video, the film had gone on floors in March 2021 but was put on hold after the actor and 45 other crew members tested positive for COVID-19.