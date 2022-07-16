Selfiee: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer to release on THIS date, details inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi

Selfiee: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's film,which was announced in January this year and also stars Emraan Hashmi, has finally got a release date. Produced by Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape of Good Films, 'Selfiee', is slated to hit the silver screens on February 24, 2023. The upcoming drama-comedy will also have Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this development on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR - EMRAAN HASHMI: 'SELFIEE' ON 24 FEB 2023... #Selfiee - the official remake of #Malayalam film #DrivingLicence, starring #AkshayKumar and #EmraanHashmi - to release in *cinemas* on 24 Feb 2023... Costars #NushrrattBharuccha and #DianaPenty."

Earlier in the day, Kartik Aaryan's film Shehzada's new release date was announced. The film will be seen clashing with Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film which was previously slated to release on November 4, 2022 will now release next year on 10th Feb, on the Valentine's Day weekend.

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Now, Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles for the remake.

Also read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt & dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor listen to Kesariya on their balcony as they enjoy Mumbai rains

Filmmaker Raj Mehta has come on board to helm the project. It is produced by Late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's heart-melting birthday post for wife Katrina Kaif is all things pretty. Seen yet?

-with ANI inputs