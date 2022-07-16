Vicky Kaushal's heart-melting birthday post for wife Katrina Kaif is all things pretty. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple never fails to express bouts of love for each other on special occasions. Continuing the trend, Vicky took to Instagram and shared an adorable post for his wife Katrina as she is celebrating her 39th birthday today. To mark her day special, Vicky and Katrina are enjoying themselves in the Maldives. Vicky shared a stunning picture of Katrina and wrote, "Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!"

In the picture, Katrina can be seen smiling ear to ear as she poses in front of a beautiful picturesque view. By the look of it, the pictures looks like from their vacation. Katrina looks breathtakingly beautiful in a casual white shirt.

Netizens reactions

In no time, Vicky's post was bombarded with sweet reactions from their friends and fans. Dia Mirza and Shibani Dandekar Akhtar dropped red heart emoticons in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Love u guys." Another said, "Haaayyyeeeeeeeeeeee!" A fan also commented, "My heart."

Katrina Kaif also gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, his rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh can be seen posing with the birthday girl. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram actress wrote, "Birthday wala din."

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina's sister and actress Isabelle Kaif and her Bhoot Police co-stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter wished the actress with sweet wishes.

Vicky Kaushal upcoming films

Vicky Kaushal will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-tiled film. In his kitty he also has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar. His film The Immortal Ashwatthama will release on 06 December, 2022.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming films

Katrina Kaif will be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. She also has two upcoming projects in her kitty, namely Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Merry Christmas opposite south superstar Vijay Setupathi.

