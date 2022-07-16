Pregnant Alia Bhatt & dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor listen to Kesariya on their balcony as they enjoy Mumbai rains

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Pregnant Alia Bhatt is currently spending some quality time with her husband and dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. On Saturday, the actress announced that the much-awaited love anthem Kesariya from their upcoming film Brahmanstra will release on July 17. The film is extremely special for not just the couple but also the fan as it will be their first film post their wedding. Following the announcement, Alia took to her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable video in which she can be seen enjoying the tunes of Kesariya along with Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji. She captioned the post, "Can't wait to share the full song with you all tomorrow."

Check out the glimpses of the video below:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRanbir Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAyan Mukerji

In the video, Ranbir looked dapper as he donned casual outfits. They all can be seen sitting on their balcony. On the other hand, Ayan looked absolutely soaked in the song.

Earlier, in the day director Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared an adorable post announcing that the song will be out tomorrow on July 17. He wrote, "The love, light and MAGIC of #Kesariya is out tomorrow! Stay tuned for the most loved and awaited tune of the year #Brahmastra."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir recently announced their first pregnancy with a special post on Instagram. In the picture, Alia can be seen lying in a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor, wearing a cap. She can be seen smiling and looking at the monitor, during her ultrasound, which is covered with a heart emoticon. She captioned the post, "Our baby ...... Coming soon" followed by a heart and sparks emoji.

Along with this, she shared another post of a lion family, where the lioness can be seen nudging the lion and the cub is looking at them, indicating that the couple's little cub is on its way.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 this year after reportedly dating for around five years.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's heart-melting birthday post for wife Katrina Kaif is all things pretty. Seen yet?

About Brahmastra

Brahmastra a combination of mythology and science fiction, will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

Also read: Sushmita Sen shares ethereal pic clicked by daughter Alisah; fans ask 'where is Lalit Modi?'