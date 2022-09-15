Nagarjuna says Naga Chaitanya 'happy' after Samantha divorce: 'We can't keep moping'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAYAKKINENI Nagarjuna has commented on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in October last year. Naga Chaitanya's dad Nagarjuna has opened up on their divorce in an interview saying that the former is happy in his life right now. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in 2017 before dating each other for years. The ex-couple had been vocal about their separation. The Oo Antava actress even made several revelations about her marriage and divorce from her ex-husband when she attended the Koffee With Karan season 7 alongside actor Akshay Kumar. Now, Nagarjuna has opened up about how his son has been dealing with it.

Nagarjuna on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha divorce

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna was asked about son Naga Chaitanya's divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and if what is written about Naga Chaitanya's personal life in the media worried him. To this Nagarjuna said, "He is happy, that's all I see. That's good enough for me. It's an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate."

Nagarjuna further shared, "We can't keep moping about it. It's gone. It's out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody's life."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017. The stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement last year.

Samantha opens up on personal life in chat show

Samantha previously appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and shared the details of her personal life and divorce with Naga Chaitanya. The actress corrected Karan Johar on the show when he called Naga Chaitanya her 'husband'. She intervened and called Naga Chaitanya her 'ex-husband'.

On her divorce and making it public, she further said, "I could not complain about it as I chose to reveal a lot of my life to the public. When the separation happened, I could not be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have the answers, which I didn't have at that point. I came out of it ok." She quoted a line from Matthew McConaughey's book Greenlights as well. Samantha also revealed that Karan asked her about what led to her divorce with Naga Chaitanya off camera. After the divorce, Samantha said life has been hard. "If you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects. As of now yes, the situation is not amicable, but in the future maybe," she added.

