What Ravi Kishan said about drugs in Bollywood, Payal Ghosh's #metoo allegation on Anurag Kashyap

There's a lot of ruckus going on in the Bollywood industry. Be it drugs or #metoo allegations, the industry is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. While people are still curious to know the reason behind actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a fresh controversy arose when Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually molesting her. Soon after the fiasco, a lot of reactions started pouring in from both inside and outside the industry. Gorakhpur BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Sunday, in an exclusive interview with India TV, opened up about the same.

When asked about how the male and the female actresses who are becoming infamous, he said, "Dirt of any kind should be cleaned. My idea is to have a look at what kind of nation we are looking up to. What kind of nation are we creating and what will our future generations will look up to."

Speaking about how active drug cartel and movie cartel is in the industry, Ravi Kishan told India TV, "When our seniors came like Jaya ji, Amitabh Bachchan, this kind of atmosphere did not exist. I, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and others of the same lot came in the 90s then also it wasn't there. The drug scenario has spread its web from the past 7-8 years and its business is worth many crores that is going on not in the industry but also in the country.

Who said that drugs are the only easy medium to enter the industry. Acting got nothing to do with any kind of drugs. I have played a lot of roles and this is the reason the country leaves me. The few dirty fishes need to be thrown out of the industry."

On Anurag Kashyap and Payal Ghosh's controversy, he said, "A girl is full of powers. If a girl reveals what has happened to her in front of the social media risking her life her family, at least respect her courage. To raise your voice in front of the country in the times of social media is in itself a big thing. You cannot save yourself from just writing a line or so on Twitter.

An investigation needs to be done if you have done something wrong and someone has accused you of a wrong deed. Otherwise, it will become a fashion and so many notorious people will not be exposed."

For the unversed, Payal Ghosh made her feature debut in the 2009 Telugu film "Prayanam", and has been seen in the 2010 Kannada film "Varshadhaare", besides the 2011 Telugu releases "Oosaravelli" and "Mr Rascal". She also had a role in the 2008 British TV film "Sharpe's Peril" starring Sean Bean.

Her only Bollywood release till date is Sanjay Chhel's 2017 rom-com "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", featuring the late Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das, Prem Chopra and Shilpa Shinde.

