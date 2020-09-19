Anurag Kashyap opens up about his struggle with drugs, claims Ravi Kishan used to smoke weed

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANURAGKASHYAP10, RAVIKISHANN Anurag Kashyap talks about Ravi Kishan and his struggle with drugs

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been vocal about his opinions about the ongoing controversy around drugs in connection with Bollywood through his tweets. From speaking up about the drug nexus to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, he has been one of the few who has been talking openly about everything. Recently, in an interview with journalist Faye D’Souza, Anurag Kashyap opened up about his struggle with drugs between 2006 to 2008 and said that he was depressed during that time. The filmmaker claimed that he used to consume hard, chemical drugs after his film Black Friday got banned and his first married with Aarti Bajaj ended.

Anurag Kashyap said while he has been called 'charsi' on social media, he had never smoked marijuana. He said that he rolls his own cigarettes with tobacco which is why people assume that he smokes weed. On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap also claimed that Bhojpuri actor and MP Ravi Kishan also used to smoke week which is why his statements have irked him.

Kashyap said, "Ravi Kishan acted in my last film Mukkabaaz. Ravi Kishan starts his day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole. Jai shiv Shambhu For the longest period of his time, he has been somebody who has used weed. It is life. Everybody knows it. The whole world knows. There’s not a single person who doesn’t know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke up. He might have quit now, that he has become a minister, he might have cleaned up."

He said, "We know the problem of drug trafficking and drug addiction is increasing. In this conspiracy, our neighbouring countries are involved... Drugs come to this country via China and Pakistan. Our film industry, too, is affected."

Talking about Ravi Kishan, Anurag Kashyap further said that he is not judging Ravi Kishan for smoking up as he has done his job in various fileds well. He said, "I am not judging Ravi, because I have never seen weed as a drug. ‘Abuse’ is not the word. He used to smoke up. He has always been functional, he has always done his job well, it did not make him dysfunctional, did not make him a monster. It did not do anything that people associate with drugs. So when he talks about it, when he takes a self righteous stand, I have a problem with that."

Earlier, Ravi Kishan had said, "This (drugs) is prevalent even in our film industry. Many people are being nabbed...NCB is doing very good work. I appeal Centre to take strong action, nab culprits, punish them...and thwart attempts by neighbouring nations"

