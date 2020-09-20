Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAYALGHOSH All you need to know about Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh is trending on the top spot everywhere but do you know why? The model-turned-actress on Saturday made some serious allegations on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and accused him of sexually harassing her. She took to her verified Twitter account to open up against Kashyap and tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet. "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!," tweeted Payal. But for those wondering who is Payal Ghosh, here's everything you need to know about her!

Payal was born on November 13, 1989, in Kolkata. She pursued Political Science Honours from the Scottish Church College, Kolkata. She got her first role in the acting world in Sean Bean starrer TV movie Sharpe’s Peril. It was a brief role that she got when she accompanied a friend to the audition round. She acted as a village girl and a daughter of a Bengali freedom fighter. Later this she featured in various Telugu and Kannada films including Prayanam, Varshadhaare, and Mr. Rascal.

Payal was also a part of the popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya in the year 2016 where she was seen as Radhika.

Payal's made her debut in the Hindi film industry through a romantic-comedy 2017’s Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, which also starred Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das, and Prem Chopra. The actress in the movie directed by Sanjay Chhel played the role of Paresh Rawal's daughter

Reports claim that her parents were not happy about her decision of joining the film industry. She left her hometown Kolkata to the city of dreams.

Coming back to what's happening today, opening up about the matter after six long years, Payal Ghosh told IndiaTV, "I tried to say it before also, when the #MeToo movement had started, but my family and friends stopped me. 'You can't talk, your career will be spoiled,' they told me. I posted about this also, tagging Anurag, but deleted it."

Meanwhile, Anurag has denied all the allegations in a tweet that read, "Wow, it took you so long to make an attempt to silence me. Never mind... in a bid to silence me, you have dragged another woman in this, despite being a woman. Please stick to the limits, Madame. All I want to say is all allegations are baseless."

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

बाक़ी मुझपे आरोप लगाते लगाते, मेरे कलाकारों और बच्चन परिवार को संग में घसीटना तो मतलब नहले पे चौका भी नहीं मार पाए।मैडम दो शादियाँ की हैं,अगर वो जुर्म है तो मंज़ूर है और बहुत प्रेम किया है , वो भी क़बूलता हूँ । चाहे मेरी पहली पत्नी हों, या दूसरी पत्नी हों या २/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

या कोई भी प्रेमिका या वो बहुत सारी अभिनेत्रियाँ जिनके साथ मैंने काम किया है , या वो पूरी लड़कियों और औरतों की टीम जो हमेशा मेरे साथ काम करती आयीं हैं , या वो सारी औरतें जिनसे मैं मिला बस , अकेले में या जनता के बीच -३/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

मैं इस तरह का व्यवहार ना तो कभी करता हूँ ना तो कभी किसी क़ीमत पे बर्दाश्त करता हूँ । बाक़ी जो भी होता है देखते हैं । आपके विडीओ में ही दिख जाता है कितना सच है कितना नहीं , बाक़ी आपको बस दुआ और प्यार ।आपकी अंग्रेज़ी का जवाब हिंदी में देने के लिए माफ़ी । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

