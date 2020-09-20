Exclusive: Payal Ghosh on accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment: Took 6 years for me to come out

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Exclusive: Payal Ghosh on accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment: It took me 6 years to come out

On Saturday, actress Payal Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote that Anurag Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her. The 30-year-old actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against the filmmaker. Now, in an exclusive interaction with India TV, Payal Ghosh narrated how it took six years for her to come out and speak about the sexual harassment. The actress, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", also claimed that she doesn't need publicity as she has good work at hand. "I just wanted to share my bitter experience and let the world know the real face of the Bollywood industry," Payal added.

