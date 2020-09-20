Anurag Kashyap denies sexual harassment allegations by Payal Ghosh, says all accusations are unsubstantiated

Image Source : INSTA/ANURAG KASHYAP/PAYAL GHOSH Anurag Kashyap denies sexual harassment allegations by Payal Ghosh, calls it baseless

Anurag Kashyap has now responded to the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by upcoming Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh. In a series of tweets in Hindi, the filmmaker said that all the accusations made against him are just baseless. "Wow, it took so long in the attempt to silence me. It's ok. In the attempt to silence me, you dragged several other women despite being a woman yourself. Have some limit Madam. Will just want to say that whatever the accusations are, they are all unsubstantiated", Anurag Kashyap tweeted.

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Furthermore, he continued, "In the process of accusing me you tried to drag my artists and the Bachcan family but failed. Madam I have been married twice, if that's my crime then I accept it, and have loved a lot, I accept that too. Whether it was my first wife or the second, or any other lover, or the many actresses I have worked with,or that team of girls and women who has always been working with me, or the many women who I met in private or in public".

बाक़ी मुझपे आरोप लगाते लगाते, मेरे कलाकारों और बच्चन परिवार को संग में घसीटना तो मतलब नहले पे चौका भी नहीं मार पाए।मैडम दो शादियाँ की हैं,अगर वो जुर्म है तो मंज़ूर है और बहुत प्रेम किया है , वो भी क़बूलता हूँ । चाहे मेरी पहली पत्नी हों, या दूसरी पत्नी हों या २/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

"I do not engage in such behavior or tolerate it. Whatever happens we shall see. One can see in your video how much of it is truth and how much of it isn't. Blessings and love to you. Apologies for answering your English with my hindi," the director added.

या कोई भी प्रेमिका या वो बहुत सारी अभिनेत्रियाँ जिनके साथ मैंने काम किया है , या वो पूरी लड़कियों और औरतों की टीम जो हमेशा मेरे साथ काम करती आयीं हैं , या वो सारी औरतें जिनसे मैं मिला बस , अकेले में या जनता के बीच -३/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Anurag Kashyap concluded by saying, "There are going to be many attacks. This is just the beginning. I have been getting many calls as to not say anything about the matter. I am just waiting for them".

अभी तो बहुत आक्रमण होने वाले हैं। यह बस शुरुआत है । बहुत फ़ोन आ चुके हैं, कि नहीं मत बोल और चुप हो जा । यह भी पता है कि पता नहीं कहाँ कहाँ से तीर छोड़ें जाने वाले हैं । इंतेज़ार है । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Payal Ghosh opened up against Anurag Kashyap on Saturday evening. She tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet. "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!," tweeted Payal.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Payal and tweeted demanding Kashyap's arrest. "Every voice matters #MeToo #ArrestAnuragKashyap," tweeted Kangana from her verified account. She also retweeted Payal's post.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage