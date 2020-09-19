Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actress Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, demands action against him

Anurag Kashyap has been in the headlines for his opinions about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case as well as the drug connection in Bollywood. The filmmaker has received a mixed response from the Twitterati for his statements. In the latest turn of events, actress Payal Ghosh has come forward and accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Taking to Twitter, the actress revealed that the filmmaker forced himself on her andshe has demanded action against him by tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also gave an interview to ABN Telugu in which she recalled her #MeToo story.

Soon after Payal Ghosh's tweet went viral on the internet, Twitterati started trending #ArrestAnuragKashyap. Actress Kangana Ranaut also reacted to teh allegations and tweeted, "Every voice matters."

Image Source : TWITTER Payal Ghosh Tweet

Payal Ghosh also claimed that she was threatened to keep quiet about the incident and by coming forward, her security is at risk. Reacting to the actress's claims, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma asked her to file an official complaint. She tweeted, You may send me the detailed complaint and @NCWIndia will look into it."

You may send me the detailed complaint at chairperson-ncw@nic.in and @NCWIndia will look into it. @iampayalghosh https://t.co/KZzPwkmuwZ — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 19, 2020

Last week, an Indian model Dimple Paul had also come out with her Me Too story when she accused Sajid Khan of harassing her in the pretext of giving her a role in his film Housefull. Paula wrote, "Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak."

She added, "When #MeToo movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family I kept quiet. Now I don't have my parents with me. I'm earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17. He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie."

She further said, "God knows with how many girls he has done this. I am coming out now not for any pity party. It's just that I realised that had affected me so bad when I was a child and chose not to speak. But it's high time no?...These b******* should be behind bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and for stealing away your dreams. But I did not stop. But the wrong I did was not to speak about it ."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage