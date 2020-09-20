Payal Ghosh levels sexual harassment charges against Anurag Kashyap: Story so far

Image Source : INSTA/ANURAG KASHYAP/PAYAL GHOSH Actress Payal Ghosh levels #metoo allegations against Anurag Kashyap: Story so far

Ever since actress Payal Ghosh opened up on her sexual assault allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, there have been several developments in the ongoing controversy. Actress Payal Ghosh took to her Twitter account to open up against Kashyap on Saturday evening. She tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet. "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!," tweeted Payal.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

The filmmaker denied all sexual assault allegations levelled against him by actress Payal Ghosh, saying the charges are baseless. "Wow, it took so long in the attempt to silence me. Never mind... in a bid to silence me, you have dragged another woman in this, despite being a woman. Please stick to the limits, Madame. All I want to say is all allegations are baseless," Kashyap tweeted in Hindi. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in his latest tweet, said that he has received a number of phone calls, asking him not to respond to the allegations. Read the full story here

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Payal Ghosh narrated how it took six years for her to come out and speak about the incident. The actress has found support in National Commission for Women, with its chairperson Rekha Sharma assuring the actor that the NCW will take cognisance of the case. Read the full story and watch interview here

Demanding filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's arrest after Payal Ghosh's allegations, Kangana Ranaut said "Every voice matters." In a latest tweet, Kangana said that that the filmmaker has never been monogamous, Kangana also took a jibe at the film industry saying, “I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh”.

Recalling the incident, Payal said: "First, I went to meet him in his office at Yari Road. He was talking to somebody else, and asked me to sit in front of him. He was busy talking to somebody else and that's why I left. "Next day, he called me asking me not to wear anything glamourous that would suggest that I am an actress. He said ‘wear something simple'. So, I went to meet him in salwar kameez. He cooked for me, and picked my plates as well. I left after sometime but he messaged again, asking me to come. I refused, since it was late. He even enquired about who lives with me," Payal added.

After two or three days, she says she met Kashyap again, when the alleged incident took place.

"He called me over to his home, and I went. I sat while he smoked. After sometime, he took me to another room, where there were many shoes of his then wife Kalki Koechlin. He showed me her shoes, and said ‘my wife has gone to the US. She is angry with me. I used to cook for her too, but don't cook anymore. She is angry with me'. Read full story here

