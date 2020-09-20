Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUTANURAGKASHYAP Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault: Kangana Ranaut calls it a common practice in 'Bullywood'

What's up with Bollywood? This question has been in the minds of people ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Amid the whole fiasco, another fresh controversy arose when actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually molesting her. She recalled the unfortunate incident and revealed that he got naked and tried to get intimate with her. Kashyap has denied all sexual assault allegations leveled against him and said that the charges are baseless. While a lot of celebs from the industry have come out in his support, actress Kangana Ranaut has bashed him on Twitter. Not only this, but she even took a dig at Bollywood which she refers to as 'Bullywood.'

Taking to the micro-blogging website, the actress wrote, "I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh."

ALSO READ: Exclusive | Payal Ghosh opens up on #metoo against Anurag Kashyap: Took 6 years for me to come out

I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh https://t.co/d07hF40FIe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

She further said, "Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous. Phantom was full of womanisers many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also and librals started smear campaigns against me."

Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous.Phantomwas full of womanisers many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also and librals started smear campaigns against me. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Exposing the industry further, Kangana wrote, "Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap."

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap denies sexual harassment allegations by Payal Ghosh, says all accusations are unsubstantiated

Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

She continued, "What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himslef on you."

What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himslef on you. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

The actress on Saturday tweeted, "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!"

ALSO READ: Actress Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Following the tweet by Payal, 'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut came out in her support and tweeted. "Every voice matters meToo#ArrestAnuragKashyap."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage