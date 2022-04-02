Too Hot! Virat Kohli can't keep his eyes off Anushka Sharma in latest photoshoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli cannot seem to take their eyes off each other in their new glamorous photoshoot. On Saturday (April 2), the actress treated her fans to stunning photos of the duo, where Anushka looked elegant in a sparkly nude-shade fitted gown with gold and silver embellishment and Virat looked dapper in a classic tuxedo with a tie. "We clean up well," Anushka captioned the post. In no time, Virat dropped an adorable comment, saying "Uffff too hot @anushkasharma," followed by love-struck, lit, and red heart emojis.

Zoya Akhtar and Kiara Advani left an array of red heart emojis in the comment section. Lovingly called 'Virushka' by their fans, the two tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021. Take a look

Recently, Virat Kohli shared a cute picture with his wifey Anushka. Flashing their million-dollar smiles, the couple shared no-filter selfie from their daughter Vamika's play area. In the selfie, Anushka Sharma looked beautiful in a white and orange coloured top, while Virat Kohli donned a brown coloured t-shirt. Posting the selfie, Virat simply captioned it with a red heart emoji. Soon, Anushka Sharma chimed in the comment section and wrote, "Happy to make my fans happy. Anything for my fans." ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma drops goofy BTS video from the shoot; fans call her 'expression queen'

On the professional front, Anushka will be making a comeback after a break of almost 3 years with Jhulan Goswami's biopic named 'Chakda Xpress'. The movie will focus on the hardships and challenges the cricketer had to face to make a place in the world of cricket. On the other hand, Virat is currently taking part in the Indian Premier League 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

