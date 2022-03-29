Virat Kohli shares awwdorable selfie with wife Anushka Sharma. Is Vamika playing around somewhere?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma often set couple goals and are the epitome of a power couple. They never leave any stone unturned to express their love and admiration for each other. On Tuesday, Virat took to his Instagram and dropped an adorable picture with his wifey. Flashing their million-dollar smiles, the couple shared no-filter selfie from their daughter Vamika's play area. Seems like the little one is playing around somewhere as her parents sat to watch her, enjoying their perfect family time. For the unversed, Anushka and Virat welcomed their first daughter, Vamika, on 11 January 2021.

In the selfie, Anushka Sharma looked beautiful in a white and orange coloured top, while Virat Kohli donned a brown coloured t-shirt. Posting the selfie, Virat simply captioned it with a red heart emoji. Soon, Anushka Sharma chimed in the comment section and wrote, "Happy to make my fans happy. Anything for my fans." ALSO READ: 'I've to balance life...' Anushka Sharma steps away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz

Recently, Anushka Sharma announced that she is stepping away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz (CSF) in order to balance her life and focus on her 'first love, acting.' She claimed that being an actor and a mother, she has to balance her life 'in an entirely new fashion like never before.' For the unversed, Anushka and her brother, Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz production and distribution company was established in October 2013. Now, in an elaborated heartfelt Instagram post, the actress announced her decision to quit the production house.

Talking about Anushka's professional front, she will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', which is inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. The actress has started preparations for her role as a cricketer. Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy. Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka's comeback to the movies as an actress after 2018 film Zero.

