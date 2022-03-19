'I've to balance life...' Anushka Sharma steps away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

It has produced films and shows like NH10, Phillauri, Pari, Paatal Lok, Bulbbul

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Saturday announced that she is stepping away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz (CSF) in order to balance her life and focus on her 'first love, acting.' She claimed that being an actor and a mother, she has to balance her life 'in an entirely new fashion like never before.' For the unversed, Anushka and her brother, Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz production and distribution company was established in October 2013. Now, in an elaborated heartfelt Instagram post, the actress announced her decision to quit the production house.

"When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today," Anushka Sharma wrote.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 11 January 2021. Talking about this, Anushka added that after becoming a mother, she has to balance her life in a new way. "Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place," the actress added.

"I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can't wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar lineup of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured, and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all! Anushka," her statement concluded.

Meanwhile, CSF has produced films and shows like NH10, Phillauri, Pari, Paatal Lok, Bulbbul.

