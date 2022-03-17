How Chakda ‘Xpress star Anushka Sharma hailed Jhulan Goswami's 250th ODI wicket glory

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JHULANGOSWAMI Anushka Sharma is doing Jhulan Goswami biopic

Jhulan Goswami is the highest wicket taker in women's ODI cricket

Anushka Sharma is headlining a Netflix biopic on Goswami, titled Chakda 'Xpress

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami scripted history after she became the first women’s cricketer to take 250 wickets in the ODI format at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup. She achieved the milestone in her 199th ODI match against England. In the list of the highest wicket-takers among women players, Goswami is far ahead. Former Australian fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick and West Indies spinner Anisa Mohammed are joint-second on the list behind Goswami with 180 wickets each. The veteran 39-year-old right-arm fast bowler has played in five women's Cricket World Cups since 2005.

As Goswami picked up her 250th ODI wicket, Anushka Sharma, who is headlining a biopic on the pacer, took to Instagram to congratulate her. Sharing a news report that hailed Goswami's feat, Anushka wrote, "Congratulations on adding another feat."

Meanwhile, Anushka has already begun her prep on the Jhulan Goswami biopic, titled Chakda 'Xpress. It will be a Netflix release. The actress shared glimpses of her prep on social media as she aimed to perfect Goswami's bowling action.

In one of the videos, Anushka can be seen sweating it out in the nets as she trains for the biopic.

Chakda 'Xpress traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. This will be Anushka's first film since 2018 release Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

About playing Goswami's role in the biopic, Anushka had earlier shared, "It will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when she decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport.

This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

