Anushka Sharma drops goofy BTS video from the shoot; fans call her 'expression queen'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is an avid social media user. She is making sure to keep her fans entertained with the pictures and videos from her daily routine and shooting. On Wednesday, the 'PK' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes fun video from one of her shoots where she can be seen having fun in front of the camera. She donned an all over beige coloured outfit and left her short hair open with minimal makeup. Her smile is proof that she is having a lot of fun while shooting for her upcoming projects.

She captioned the BTS video post that read, "Shooting pe". As soon as she dropped the video, the post's comment section was flooded with heart and file emojis. A fan wrote, "Cutie shooting." Another said, "Expression queen." A third comment read, "Wow that's awesome beautiful girl like it looking beautiful love you so much so cool." ALSO READ: Virat Kohli shares awwdorable selfie with wife Anushka Sharma. Is Vamika playing around somewhere?

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram and dropped an adorable picture with his wifey Anushka. Flashing their million-dollar smiles, the couple shared no-filter selfie from their daughter Vamika's play area. For the unversed, Anushka and Virat welcomed their first daughter, Vamika, on 11 January 2021. 'I've to balance life...' Anushka Sharma steps away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz

Recently, Anushka Sharma announced that she is stepping away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz (CSF) in order to balance her life and focus on her 'first love, acting.' She claimed that being an actor and a mother, she has to balance her life 'in an entirely new fashion like never before.' Anushka and her brother, Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz production and distribution company was established in October 2013.

On the professional front, Anushka will be making a comeback after a break of almost 3 years with Jhulan Goswami's biopic named 'Chakda Xpress'. The movie will focus on the hardships and challenges the cricketer had to face to make a place in the world of cricket.