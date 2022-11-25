Vikram Gokhale Health Update: Actor shows improvement, likely to be off ventilator, says hospital

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJDWEEP4U Vikram Gokhale Health Update

Vikram Gokhale Health Update: Veteran actor and thespian is currently undergoing treatment in a Pune hospital. According to the latest update, the actor is showing slow but steady improvement, following which he will be likely to be off the ventilator support in 48 hours. An official statement by Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital about Vikram Gokhale's health was released in the media.

The hospital PRO in a statement said, "Actor Vikram Gokhale's health is improving, is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs & likely to be off ventilator support in next 48 hours. His BP and heart are stable". Take a look

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Thursday, a rumour about his death surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express condolences. However, his daughter refuted the news saying that he is on life support and in critical condition. After a few hours, Gokhale's wife Vrushali shared an update regarding his health stating that he "has multiorgan failure."

In a statement quoted by ANI, Vrushali said, "Mr Vikram Gokhale is critical since last 24 hours. Doctors are trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected. He has multiorgan failure."

About Vikram Gokhale

The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Parwana'. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. He was last seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.

Son of prominent Marathi theatre and cinema actor, Chandrakhant Gokhale, Vikram donned the director's hat in 2010 with Marathi film "Aaghaat". He won the National Film Award for Best Actor category for his Marathi film "Anumati". He was also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his Acting in Theatre.

