Kerala Sahitya Akademi award winner Satheesh Babu Payyannur was found dead at his residence at Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram. Satheesh, 59, passed away on Thursday (November 24). A noted short story writer and novelist, he has served as member secretary of Bharat Bhavan-Kerala, an institution under the Culture department. Updating about the news, ANI tweeted, "Malayalam Writer Satheesh Babu, aged 59, was found dead at his apartment y'day evening in Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram."

