Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny to play double role in Bhangra Paa Le

Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny has become the talk of the town after the trailer of his next film Bhangra Paa Le hit the internet. Superstars like Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and others appreciated the trailer and also shared it on their social media. In the film, Sunny will be seen with Rukshar Dillon and will essay a double role.

According to reports, the actor will play Jaggi whose story is set in the current day and age. He will also play his own grandfather named Kaptaan. His story will be set in the 1940s.

"The conflicts both the characters face are different. The biggest challenge was to play both characters on the same day. Yet, it was a fulfilling experience. I learned a lot," Sunny said.

He added, "I merely approached my characters as two different individuals. Their ideologies differ a great deal. For example, Jaggi is a rebel. Kaptaan isn't. But, they're both passionate about the things they believe in. The first thing I did while preparing for the film was chalk out their differences, and similarities, with my director. Apart from ensuring that their body language and mannerisms look distinct, it was important to know how they feel.”

For the unversed, Bhangra Paa Le is a dance film and will hit the big screen on November 1.

Bhangra Paa Le - Official Trailer

