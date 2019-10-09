Box Office Report Day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War crosses 200 cr mark, Sye Raa shines in South

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War crosses 200 cr mark, Sye Raa shines in South

Handsome duo Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action drama War is on fire, Numbers are pouring in like crazy for the film that hit the theaters on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. In just seven days, the film has crossed the 200 crore mark and it is expected to rule the box office for more days. While the film will compete with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink from October 11th, it is expected that War will put up a great total.

War is not the first film that earned over Rs 200 crore in seven days. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan also crossed the double century on their seventh day of release. Revealing the latest numbers for War, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#War continues to rule... Springs a biggg surprise on Mon - not fourth, but *sixth day* in this case... Mon biz is at par with Fri biz [despite *lower ticket rates* on Mon], which is truly sensational...”

On the other hand, Sye Raa Narasimhaa Reddy which starred Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan failed to attract masses to the theaters in the north market but the film is steady in the South. Fans in the South have been enjoying Chiranjeevi’s magic on the big screen with all their heart and pouring their love on the film. For the unversed, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a periodic drama and brings alive the real story of a freedom fighter that got lost in the pages of history. Reddy was the first freedom fighter who dared to stand against the Britishers.

Interestingly, The Sky Is Pink has also attracted much attention to it for all the good reasons. The film, that will hit the screens on October 11, will compete with War for box office numbers. It is PeeCee’s comeback film and its trailer has already experienced overwhelming response from the viewers. The film has also received a standing ovation at its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It would be interesting to see how War stands infront of this family drama.

WAR Trailer:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Trailer:

