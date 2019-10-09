Katrina Kaif introduces Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi from Rohit Shetty’s film, shares photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif introduces Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is back on the sets of her upcoming Bollywood cop-drama Sooryavanshi. She shared a picture from the Rohit Shetty directorial in which she introduced Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryvanshi. She posted a picture of his name from his cop uniform and left the fans excited. In the caption, the actress claimed that she has continued the shoot of the film.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will be seen as DSP Police and Katrina will be playing his love interest. The film is one of the most awaited movies of 2020 as it will also witness Akshay, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh come together for a high-octane climax. When the three worlds will collide in the film, it will definitely be EPIC.

The actors started shooting for the film earlier this years and Katrina had been treating fans with behind the scenes pictures from the sets. Director Rohit Shetty is also recreating Raveena and Akshay’s most popular song Tip Tip Barsa Pani in the film and Katrina shared glimpses of the shoot of the song on her social media.

The two actors will be seen coming together for Sooryavanshi after 9 years. Talking about Akshay, Katrina earlier said, "Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors I know. In fact I learnt so much from him -- the dedication, the punctuality. It also helps that he has a great sense of humour." The two have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Sing Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan.

