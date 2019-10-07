Monday, October 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Housefull 4: Shaitan Ka Saala aka Akshay Kumar as Bala is here. WATCH

Housefull 4: Shaitan Ka Saala aka Akshay Kumar as Bala is here. WATCH

Akshay Kumar's introductory track Shaitan Ka Saala from Housefull 4 has been released. The film also stars, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda among others.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2019 19:56 IST
Representative News Image

Housefull 4: Shaitan Ka Saala aka Akshay Kumar as Bala is here. WATCH

Farhad Samji's upcoming comedy flick Housefull 4 is definitely going to be worth a watch. Not just the trailer and posters, even the songs of the film are getting a lot of appreciation from the fans. Well after the first song, Ek Chumma, the makers have now released the second song featuring Akshay Kumar as Bala from the year 1419. The song created excitement because of the fact that it is a recreated version of Tony Montana’s superhit track Bala. 

The two-minute-nine-second peppy track shows Akki doing some great moves with the girls around him. The music of the song is given by Sohail Sen and it has been crooned by Vishal Dadlani. The crazy song will definitely become a part of your party playlist. Akshay took to Twitter and shared the song with the caption, "Finally, Bala ka intezaar hua khatam! #ShaitanKaSaala is out now. Have you checked the song yet?"

Related Stories

See the first song of the film here:

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and stars Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, among others. The film is slated to release on October 25. Watch Housefull 4 trailer here:

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWhat is Kareena Kapoor saying to Ranveer Singh in this picture? Next Story  