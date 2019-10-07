Housefull 4: Shaitan Ka Saala aka Akshay Kumar as Bala is here. WATCH

Farhad Samji's upcoming comedy flick Housefull 4 is definitely going to be worth a watch. Not just the trailer and posters, even the songs of the film are getting a lot of appreciation from the fans. Well after the first song, Ek Chumma, the makers have now released the second song featuring Akshay Kumar as Bala from the year 1419. The song created excitement because of the fact that it is a recreated version of Tony Montana’s superhit track Bala.

The two-minute-nine-second peppy track shows Akki doing some great moves with the girls around him. The music of the song is given by Sohail Sen and it has been crooned by Vishal Dadlani. The crazy song will definitely become a part of your party playlist. Akshay took to Twitter and shared the song with the caption, "Finally, Bala ka intezaar hua khatam! #ShaitanKaSaala is out now. Have you checked the song yet?"

See the first song of the film here:

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and stars Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever, among others. The film is slated to release on October 25. Watch Housefull 4 trailer here:

