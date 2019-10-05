Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to kickstart shooting on Dussehra

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- the sequel of the hit 2007 horror flick Bhool Bhooliya starring Akshay Kumar will go on floors on Dussehra. The second installment of the hit film will have actor Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani playing the lead roles. Helmed by ​Anees Bazmee, the film will have the production of ​Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. As per the latest reports, the actors are all set to start shooting for the film from October 8 which happens to be an auspicious day for shooting the brief three-day schedule in Mumbai, as per reports in Mirror.

The reports further state that the first schedule will have just Kartik while the second schedule featuring Kiara will be shot next year. Talking about the same, a closed source told the portal, "The second schedule will kick-off early next year with Kiara also jumping into the maze.”

The director after shooting the first schedule is going to hop on the post-productions and promotions of Pagalpanti which ahs John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Arshad Warsi. Kartik, on the other hand, has a lot of projects which he needs to finish like Pati Patni Aur Woh remake, Karan Johar's Dostana 2. There are also reports that he will start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming directorial, the Alia Bhatt starrer-Gangubai.

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers are expecting to release the film in July 2020 and so they are planning to complete the shooting by March. The first film was directed by Priyadarshan and the story was inspired by Rajinikanth’s 2005 Tamil film, Chandramukhi, which itself was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu.

Watch the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa here:

