Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann, Janhvi Kapoor shout ‘Zor se bolo Happy Birthday’ as Shashank Khaitan cuts cakes

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana, Karan Johar and many others joined filmmaker Shashank Khaitan as he celebrated his birthday on Thursday night. Known for directing films like Dhadak, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Shashank Khaitan turned 38 on February 28th and was in the presence of his friends and family when he rang into his birthday. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a glimpse from the celebration in which all celebrities were seen having a gala time.

In a video shared on Instagram by Karan Johar, Shashank is seen cutting multiple cakes as his friends cheer him on. Varun Dhawan along with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana and Rohit Dhawan are seen singing the birthday song for him. Then the stars start chanting, “Zor se bolo Happy Birthday! Saare bolo Happy Birthday” Watch the video here-

Shashank has directed many entertaining movies. Now, he is all set to direct a ‘maha entertainer with a dash of crazy’ titled Mr Lele, starring Varun Dhawan. The film will be produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The makers have already unveiled the poster of the film featuring Varun in which he is seen wearing nothing other than his underwear.

Sharing a picture of Varun and Shashank, Karan wrote, "They have been a crazy team! Their dulhania franchise has met with abundant love! But their craziness hasn’t been explored! Well not till now !!! Tomorrow morning will see the announcement of a film where the winning combination of @shashankkhaitan and @varundvn !! Two close friends will come together for a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy! Get ready! And watch this space from the house and family of @dharmamovies @apoorva1972."

