Vaani Kapoor gets body shamed for being 'manly', she hits back at troll with savage replies

Bollywood stars are often subjected to trolling online. The latest in the list of such actors is War star Vaani Kapoor who refused to take trolling easy and shut a troll with her reply. Vaani who was on her new year vacation with girlfriends is back to routine and has hit the gym straight. the actress took to her Instagram to share a gym selfie sporting a sports bra and yoga pants.

Sharing the picture, Vaani wrote, "to the grind "

Vaani's Instagram post got a lot of appreciation from her fans but some took a dig at her appearance and one of such trolls, called her "manly". Replying to the comment, Vaani replied, "@sha3ank I hope you’re aware your nothing but an attention seeker .. but there is still time , don’t go all hopeless on yourself, you still can get necessary help"

The Instagram user was in no mood to back up and tried trolling Vaani again for her 'wrong english', "@_vaanikapoor_ well you’re the one posting 2-3 pictures every other day so we all know who the attention seeker is. Btw, there’s difference between ‘your’ and ‘you’re’. Didn’t they teach you this in your fancy lad school?”

Vaani hit back at the Instagram user and before blocking shut him up with a boss reply, "“@sha3ank ummm YOUR grammar is worse than YOUR attitude ! PS Let me save both of us the trouble by blocking you. You can’t see me and I don’t have to go through your irrelevant comments. K byeeee.”

Vaani continued the spree and slammed other trolls for their nasty comments on her Instagram post.

On the work front, Vaani was last seen in Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War. The film went on to become the highest grosser for the year 2019. She will be next seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera.