Tunisha Sharma Death Case Latest Update: Police found actress' note on Ali Baba sets with Sheezan Khan's name

In the latest developments in Tunisha Sharma's death case, police searched the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. The 20-year-old TV actress was found hanging in her makeup room on December 24. It was alleged that she died by suicide and the autopsy report also stated suffocation as her cause of death. On Monday, Waliv police took the accused Sheezan Khan to the set of the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Kabul' in Naigaon around 2 pm and conducted an investigation. During the search, a paper was found on the set which was addressed to Sheezan.

According to the police, a note written by Tunisha was found on which Sheezan was written on one side and the other side had the message, "He Is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo". The police also recovered a 10-inch long cloth strip which was used by cutting to hang.

According to the police, accused Sheezan Khan had an affair with another girl apart from Tunisha Sharma. On the day of Tunisha's suicide, he spoke to the 'secret girlfriend' on call for 2 hours. Police have so far seized total of 3 mobile phones, one of which is Sheezan's. In the same, police have found WhatsApp chats of the accused with Tunisha as well as her mother. The chat between a girl (secret girlfriend) and Sheezan has been deleted from the mobile and police are trying to retrieve it. The further interrogation is supposed to base on the deleted chat.

Meanwhile, the investigation officer is interrogating the accused Sheezan several times a day after taking him out of the lockup, but he is neither answering the questions correctly nor helping in the investigation. He is also changing his statements continuously.

Tunisha's Mother's FIR Details

Many people have been interrogated in the case. Tunisha Sharma's mother's statement has also been recorded by the police. She had filed an FIR against Sheezan Khan and accused him of abetment to suicide. In the FIR copy, she has detailed her late daughter's life since she started working on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in June 2022. Vanita Sharma also revealed that Sheezan Khan and Tunisha were in a relationship and both families knew about their affair. She claimed that Sheezan cheated on her daughter and this caused her mental and physical health to deteriorate and she took the extreme step of ending her life. READ 6 KEY POINTS HERE

According to sources, the statement of Tunisha's maternal uncle Pawan Sharma will also be recorded. The maternal uncle had given a statement that there was a change in Tunisha's body language, behavior and dress after meeting Sheezan.

