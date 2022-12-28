Tunisha Sharma Death: Mother Vanita Sharma files FIR after daughter's suicide | 6 KEY POINTS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_TUNISHA.SHARMA_ Actress Tunisha Sharma died on December 24

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at the Waliv Police Station by late actress Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma. Tunisha died by suicide on December 24 on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She has been laid to rest at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East, Mumbai on December 27. Meanwhile, Tusisha's co-star in Ali Baba, Sheezan Khan was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abetting her suicide.

He is currently in police custody, which has been extended till Friday by a Vasai Court.

FIR details in Tunisha Sharma Death case

In the FIR filed by Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita, she has detailed her late daughter's life since she started working on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in June 2022. Vanita Sharma also revealed that Sheezan Khan and Tunisha were in a relationship and both families knew about their affair. Vanita Sharma has accused Sheezan of abetting her daughter's suicide. She claimed that Sheezan cheated on her daughter Tunisha and this caused her mental and physical health to deteriorate and she took the extreme step of ending her life.

Tunisha Sharma Death case: Key points from FIR

Mentioned below are key points from the FIR filed in the Tunisha Sharma Death case.

-- Tunisha Sharma's mother claimed in the FIR that she was informed about her daughter and Sheezan Khan's affair two months ago. Vanita Sharma said that Tunisha herself told her about her blossoming relationship with Sheezan.

-- Tunisha Sharma was known to Sheezan Khan's parents and siblings and they all loved her, Vanita Sharma has claimed in the FIR.

-- Sheezan Khan met Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita and told her that they were in love.

-- Sheezan Khan broke up with Tunisha Sharma, around 15 days before the latter died by suicide, Vanita Sharma has claimed. She said that when Tunisha told her about the breakup, she was crying and not in a good state. Tunisha also had a panic attack, Vanita Sharma claimed.

-- After Tunisha had a panic attack, she was then taken to a hospital in Kandivali. The doctor informed Vanita Sharma that Tunisha's health was not good. She was given medicines for her mental and physical condition.

-- Tunisha was heartbroken after Sheezan Khan broke up with her over another girl. She often called up her mother and asked her to bring back Sheezan into her life. Tunisha even visited the set of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 23, a day before her death by suicide, to convince Sheeazan Khan. But, Sheezan did not take her back, Vanita Sharma claimed.

