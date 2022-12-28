Who killed Sushant Singh Rajput? Asks Vivek Agnihotri as he posts old photo with SSR

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput posing with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri

Who killed Sushant Singh Rajput? Vivek Agnihotri has posed the question on Twitter. The filmmaker who has been in the headlines ever since the release of his film The Kashmir Files shared an old photo with the late Bollywood star with a cryptic post. In the photo, the two can be seen posing happily for a selfie.

"'Vo mujhe bhi nahin chorenge'.. Kaun the 'vo', Sushant, mere dost?" ('They won't even spare me...' Who were 'they', Sushant, my friend?)," the filmmaker wrote in Hindi on Twitter. His post was followed by hashtags, #SushantSinghRajput and #RightToJustice.

Vivek Agnihotri's tweet comes after a sensational claim was made by a member of the hospital staff who performed Sushant's postmortem. He claimed the actor didn't die by suicide and his body had marks of fracture. Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Roopkumar Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, didn't present any proof to back his claims. “When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years,” Shah, who worked as a mortuary assistant, told news channels.

He said he was speaking about the case now because he retired from service in November this year. “I tried to intimate my superior when I noticed the different markings on Rajput's body but he ignored me,” he claimed.

Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the death of the 34-year-old actor.

After these shocking claims, Sushant's sister and the late actor's lawyer urged the government and the CBI to look into the death of the actor again and find out if there's any truth to these.

