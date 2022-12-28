CCTV video of Sheezan Khan carrying Tunisha Sharma to hospital on the day she died of suicide goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral video of Sheezan Khan carrying Tunisha Sharma has surfaced on the Internet

Things seem to be getting complicated for Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma's death case. In a viral CCTV video, Sheezan is seen carrying the actress to the hospital with his crew from the TV show "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" after she was found dead on the set of the show on December 24. Khan, who was in a relationship with Sharma and is also a co-star on the show, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. The Waliv Police stated that Khan has repeatedly changed his statements and has not yet given a clear reason for breaking up with Sharma.

In the viral video, the actor and other crew members are seen hurriedly claiming the stairs with Tunisha in the actor's arms. While this video has gone viral on social media, there has been no confirmation if the video is authentic. Watch it here:

It is reported that Sheezan Khan, who is said to be changing his statements during the police interrogation, broke down in front of a woman police officer after he was informed about Tunisha's last rites and funeral. For the first time, he got emotional.

For the unversed, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the show 'Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul'. She was said to be in relationship with Sheezan, her co-actor. On the basis of a complaint filed by her mother, he has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC and is being questioned.

Media reports claim that he is giving different reasons for the breakup, namely, that his family members are against the relationship and also because of the age gap and his religion being different. Tunisha's uncle, however, has claimed that Sheezan was having parallel relationships with other women. Apparently, after knowing that he was cheating on her, Tunisha, according to her family, became depressed and her mother accused Sheezan of being the cause of the extreme step taken by her daughter.

However, there's no concrete evidence to back up the allegations and it is well-known that Tunisha suffered from depression and anxiety disorders much before Sheezan came into her life.

-- with agency inputs

Don't miss these:

Tunisha Sharma's last film will be Abbas-Mustan's 3 Monkeys, filmmaker grieves for devastated mother

Black Panther 2's original plot before Chadwick Boseman's death revealed by Ryan Coogler

Latest Entertainment News