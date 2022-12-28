Tunisha Sharma's last film will be Abbas-Mustan's 3 Monkeys, filmmaker grieves for devastated mother

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUNISHA SHARMA Tunisha Sharma's still from TV Show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul

Tunisha Sharma was just 21 and within a short career span, the actress had achieved much more than her counterparts. Not only she was a leading face of television, but she was also a part of Bollywood films. She had a very busy calendar till the end and worked in several TV shows, movies and music videos. The actress, who died by suicide on December 24 was looking forward to the release of her upcoming film 3 Monkeys by Abbas-Mustan.

At Tunisha Sharma's funeral, held on Tuesday, Filmmaker Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla of the Abbas-Mustan duo, joined the grieving family to condole the death of the young actress. Speaking to media persons, he said Tunisha could have spared a thought for her mother and loved ones before taking the extreme step.

Tunisha should have thought about her mother

"It is a very sad and disappointing news that at such a young age of 20 she took a drastic step without thinking about her mother and others in the family," Abbas said. "Today's generation certain times don't think much, but taking such a step is never right."

Tunisha Sharma's last film will be 3 Monkeys

Abbas continued to say that it was impossible for him to believe that the actress, who was a part of the cast of the duo's upcoming film, '3 Monkeys', is no more. He said: "We worked with her in the movie and we cannot believe, having known her, that she could take such a step."

Filmmaker on probe against Sheezan Khan's

When asked about the stand taken by Tunisha's family on her ex-boyfriend and 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' co-star Sheezan Khan, Abbas got upset. "What can her family say?" he asked. "They are going through a tough time. It is not easy for her mother to overcome the pain and we can just pray that God gives the family strength. May her soul rest in peace."

Tunisha Sharma's last rites

Tunisha Sharma was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday. The funeral was attended by a number of television celebrities and the mother and sister of her ex-boyfriend and 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' co-star, Sheezan Khan, who stands accused of abetment of suicide on the basis of a police complaint filed by Tunisha's mother. Others seen at the funeral included actors Vishal Jethwa, who came to the funeral from Tunisha's home with her mother, Shivin Narang and Ashnoor Kaur. Actors Sidharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Abhishek Nigam, Deepika Singh and Reem Shaikh also came to say their last goodbyes to the late actress.

For the unversed, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she committed suicide, reportedly heartbroken because of the breakup. According to media reports, Sheezan had promised Tunisha that he would marry her, but he changed his mind on the advice of his sisters.

-- with IANS inputs

