Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: James Cameron's The Way of Water is unstoppable in India

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: James Cameron's The Way of Water is one of those rare films that were bound to be successful at the ticket window. The sequel to Avatar was released 13 years after the first film but its craze remains unmatched. The film has already minted over Rs 250 Cr in India and is heading to cross new milestones every day. However, it remains to be seen, if it will be able to cross the total of Avengers: Endgame, the highest grossing Hollywood film in the country.

The Way of Water is swiftly heading towards the Rs 300 crore club at the Indian box office. If early trends are to go by, James Cameron’s film minted close to Rs 9-11 crores on day 12. This takes the total collection of the film to be around Rs 271-273 crores in India. If the film continues to go rake in moolah at the ticket window at the same pace, James Cameron’s directorial is expected to move beyond Marvel's Avengers: Endgame’s lifetime collection of Rs 365.50 crores in India.

About Avatar 2

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The film, which also featured Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after "Titanic" to raise over USD 2 billion at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing title of all time.

Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" also features Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, along with newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

