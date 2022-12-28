Tunisha Sharma Funeral: Late actress' mother faints during cremation; heartbreaking videos, photos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILMYBUDDYYTV Tunisha Sharma's mother fell unconscious during the late actress' last rites

Tunisha Sharma Funeral: In a tragic loss, Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of a TV show. The last rites of the 21-year-old actress were held on Tuesday in Mumbai in the presence of her family members and industry colleagues. Sharma, known for TV shows such as "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" and films such as "Fitoor" was cremated at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East.

Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma was inconsolable and fell unconscious during her last rites. Several videos and photos of her mother have gone viral on social media. In the videos, Tunisha's family members and co-stars are seen fanning and carrying her mother on a chair after she fainted at the funeral.

Tunisha's funeral in Mumbai was attended by a number of television celebrities and the mother and sister of her ex-boyfriend and 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' co-star, Sheezan Khan, who stands accused of abetment of suicide on the basis of a police complaint filed by Tunisha's mother.

Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she committed suicide, reportedly heartbroken because of the breakup. According to media reports, Sheezan had promised to Tunisha that he would marry her, but he changed his mind on the advice of his sisters. Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested on Sunday for allegedly abetting her suicide. Khan is currently in four-day police custody.

Tunisha Sharma's last rites and cremation were attended by her friends and industry colleagues, but the highlight of the late afternoon was her ex-boyfriend and 'Ali Baba Dastaa-e-Kabul' co-star Sheezan Khan's sister, Falak Naaz, breaking down inconsolably when the body of the late actress was consigned to flames. Her mother looked devastated at the cremation ground, where Sheezan's family also showed up.

Others seen at the funeral included actors Vishal Jethwa, who came to the funeral from Tunisha's home with her mother, Shivin Narang and Ashnoor Kaur. Actors Sidharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Abhishek Nigam, Deepika Singh and Reem Shaikh also came to say their last goodbyes to the late actres. Ace filmmakers Abbas-Mustan also paid their respects to the late actress.

Tunisha, who was last seen on 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul', was found hanging from a rope on the sets of the serial in Vasai, Mumbai, on December 24. The 13th day of mourning will be held on January 5 in Chandigarh, Sharma's uncle said.

