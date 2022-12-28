Tunisha Sharma's last 15 minutes before suicide REVEALED; actress had lunch with Sheezan Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tunisha Sharma was found dead in her makeup room on December 24

Tunisha Sharma was found dead in her makeup room on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday (Dec 24). She died by suicide and the 20-year-old actress' mother has accused her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan of abetment to suicide. Veteran actress Vanita Sharma, Tunisha's mother, has filed an FIR against Khan for leading her daughter into depression by cheating on her. She also claimed that Sheezan was involved with many girls and also had a 'secret' girlfriend when he was dating Tunisha. On the other hand, Khan confessed that he broke up with the Ali Baba actress 15 days before she died by suicide.

In a statement, Tunisha Sharma's mother said, "I want to tell you that Sheezan cheated Tunisha. First, he had a relationship with her saying that he will marry her, and later broke up with her. He already was involved with another woman in spite of this he got involved with Tunisha and used her for three to four months. He should be punished for that. I have lost my daughter."

Mumbai Police arrested Sheezan Khan and continue to interrogate him. His deleted WhatsApp chats and calls recordings have been recovered which do not reveal anything objectionable in terms of his conversation with Tunisha. However, what happened in the last 15 minutes before the actress died has been revealed. Tunisha had lunch with Sheezan in the makeup room.

What happened in the last 15 minutes?

According to sources, on Friday, Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma went to the set of Ali Baba, where she had a long conversation with Sheezan during which she asked him to stay away from her daughter. On the day Tunisha died, she went to the make-up room like every day to have lunch with Sheezan Khan. She appeared to be behaving normally and talked to people on the sets. The two stars had lunch together after which, Sheezan was called for his scene. Sheezan went for the shoot but before leaving the make-up room, he closed the door angrily.

Tunisha was inside the makeup room but when the Assistant Director went to call her for the scene, she did not open the door. Despite knocking for a long time, the door did not open, so the rest of the workers on the set and Sheezan entered the make-up room by breaking it and found Tunisha hanging on the noose. They then took her down and rushed her to the hospital.

The police are recording the statements of the people present on the set for what happened in the last 15 minutes of Tunisha's death. The police is verifying the story.

Meanwhile, the last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma were held on Tuesday here in the presence of her family members and industry colleagues. Following a post-mortem examination at J J Hospital, her mortal remains were brought to Tembha Hospital in Mira Bhayandar and then taken to her Mira Road home. She was cremated at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East.

