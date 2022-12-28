Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's secret girlfriend to recovering WhatsApp chats | 10 Latest Updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tunisha Sharma Death Case: 10 Latest Updates

Tunisha Sharma Death Case Latest Updates: TV actress Tunisha Sharma's death by suicide has left fans as well as other TV stars in shock. This is the first case where a celebrity has taken her life on a shoot set. Tunisha was found dead in her makeup room on the sets of her TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. She was just 20 and was gearing up to celebrate her 21st birthday on January 4th. Her death has left her mother Vanita Sharma heartbroken. On Tuesday, Tunisha's family performed her last rites. She was cremated at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East. During the last rites, Tunisha's mother was inconsolable and fell unconscious. Several videos and photos of her mother have gone viral on social media.

On the other hand, Tunisha Sharma's body was sent for post-mortem which revealed that the actress was not pregnant and died of suffocation. While no suicide note was recovered, Tunisha's mother accused her Ali Baba co-star and boyfriend Sheezan Khan of abetment to suicide. Currently, Khan is in police custody and is being interrogated about the same. He confessed that after the Shraddha Walker and Aftab case, he was scared and broke up with Tunisha considering their age difference and religion.

Here are the latest updates from Tunisha Sharma's death case-

Tunisha's mother claimed that Sheezan Khan was cheating on her daughter and had many partners to fulfill his sexual appetite. Now, Waliv Police has confirmed his 'secret' girlfriend. While the police did not reveal her identity, it confirmed that she will be interrogated. Police are now recovering deleted WhatsApp chats and calls of Sheezan Khan and his secret girlfriend. The police did not find anything objectionable in his chats with Tunisha but found an audio recording of the two actors. Police have also seized the DVR of the shoot on set. Police got details of WhatsApp chats with many other girls from Sheezan's phone. Currently, the investigation is stuck on one question, if Tunisha ever had a chat with this secret girlfriend of Sheezan Khan? Till now, the police have not been able to lock Tunisha's phone. According to sources, Tunisha was unhappy with the breakup and was suffering from anxiety. She was feeling lonely after the breakup. Sheezan Khan's mother's statement will also be recorded by the Police. Tunisha's family will also give their statements. Sheezan stated that he wanted to focus on his career, so he broke up with Tunisha. Now, police will request to keep him in custody further. There were several rumors of her being pregnant at the time of her death, however, the doctors have rubbished the speculations. Sheezan Khan's mother and two sisters attended Tunisha's last rites on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tunisha, who made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap', also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'. On the other hand, Sheezan Khan started his acting career, in 2013 with the historical drama "Jodha Akbar" starring Hrithik Roshan. Later, he acted in TV shows such as "Silsila Pyaar Ka", "Prithvi Vallabh", and "Ek Tha Raavan". He is now playing the role of Alibaba in "Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kaabul". Tunisha was his co-star and female lead of the show.

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's sisters issue statement; seek 'privacy'

ALSO READ: Ankit Gupta breaks silence on suffering from 'depression' as he reacts to Tunisha Sharma's death

Latest Entertainment News