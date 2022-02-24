Finally! Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did the classic Spider-Man meme & it's epic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DAYAPETERS Spider-Man classic meme

Ever since the speculations around the reunion of Spider-Mans began for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' fans have been eagerly waiting for Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to recreate the classic cartoon 'Spider-Man' meme. however, they were a tad disappointed when it didn't happen in the film. However, the three actors have finally done it and it's epic.

Taking to Instagram, Tom Holland posted the photo. The official Spider-Man film account tweeted the photo along with the digital announcement dates. "Of course, we got THE meme," the caption reads.

The '60s cartoon meme is two Spider-Men pointing at one another in an episode where a villain impersonates Spider-Man. The meme has been used over the years for several purposes, calling out hypocrisy being among the most popular. Sometimes, the meme features three Spider-Men. There is a moment in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' where the three Spider-Man characters point at each other in homage to the meme, but not a perfect re-creation like the one posted on Wednesday for the home release.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home', directed by Jon Watts, who helmed previous entries Homecoming and Far From Home, sees what it's like for Peter Parker (Holland) when the world knows his true identity as Spider-Man. The teen goes to Doctor Strange for help casting a spell that would make everyone forget, but the magic backfires and instead brings in Spider-Man villains from other realities into their own. It also brings together Spider-Mans from alternate dimensions.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Sony-Marvel film became the highest-grossing picture of the pandemic era with USD 1.83 billion globally and counting. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter drops on digital platforms on March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' became the highest-grossing 'Spider-Man' film thus far and is also now the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.