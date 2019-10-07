Tiger Shroff shares perfect idea of kicking into a new week through War BTS video

Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
Actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently enjoying the success of his recent release War shared a BTS video on Instagram in which he can be seen jumping off the cliff.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2019 22:29 IST
Actor Tiger Shroff is these days riding the success of his recent release action-thriller War. The film co-starring Hrithik Roshan is breaking records ever since its release on October 2. As per estimates, the film is all set to enter the Rs 200 cr club after the extended Dussehra weekend. But before a new week begins, Tiger took to his social media to share a BTS video depicting the way how one should enter a week. 

Tiger, who is considered as one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen performing a stunt by jumping down the cliff. As per his status, this is a BTS video that has been shot while the film was being filmed. Captioning the same, he wrote, "Hes always one step ahead of me, so its time to take bigger steps! Jumping into the week like! #warincinemas #nearyou #bts #parkour."

The actor in a recent interview he gave to IANS said that he is happy that people are identifying him as an action hero. Tiger said, "I enjoy doing action films. Today, whatever I have achieved is because of the films I have done, primarily action films. All my inspirations like Jackie Chan and Hrithik Roshan have been big action heroes. So, I am inspired to be like them and I am inspired to do things like them."

War is directed by Siddharth Anand and also features Vaani Kapoor. See the trailer here:

