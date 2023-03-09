TIGER 3: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo scene with Salman Khan has taken six months of planning | Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE All about Shah Rukh Khan's scene with Salman Khan

Salman Khan made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The scene gained a lot of attention and became one of the highlights of the movie. With two super-spies, Pathaan and Tiger, meeting and revealing that they are pals in the spy universe's chronology, Salman's appearance in the movie also served as the beginning for the YRF Spy Universe. In Pathaan, Salman told King Khan that he was going on an important mission, so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission. After Tiger made an explosive cameo in 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh Khan too will be seen making an appearance in Salman Khan's upcoming 'Tiger 3' film. Now, the time has come when Shah Rukh Khan is about to start shooting for the film.

According to the latest development, it took six months to plan Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's reunion scene in Tiger 3. Aditya Chopra and Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma spent more than six months planning the opulent sequence.

"When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman’s sequence was planned for Pathaan, the makers realised that such cross-overs of super-spies will need to go a notch higher every single time it happens because that’s the biggest USP for audiences. So, the writer, Adi and Maneesh went into a huddle and took six months to write and visualise Pathaan’s entry in Tiger’s timeline! Every detail of this shoot has been planned keeping in mind that it needs to deliver full on paisa vasool entertainment that is also a spectacle for audiences," a report in Pinkvilla stated.

Speaking of Tiger 3, the Salman Khan starrer is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. It is a part of YRF's spy universe.

