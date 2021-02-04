Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Taapsee Pannu tweets about how not to become a propaganda teacher for others; Kangana Ranaut reacts

After International pop star, Rihanna tweeted about farmers' protests in India, a host of Bollywood celebrities voiced out their opinions in solidarity with the government. Now, actress Taapsee Pannu has also come forward and expressed her opinion on the same. The actress tweeted about how not to become a propaganda teacher for others. She said, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."

While she did not take any name, Taapsee's tweet attracted a lot of attention including actress Kangana Ranaut's. She was quick to respond, "her (Taapsee) only achievement is it be a sasti copy.... since she styled herself like me people started noticing her, librus r happy to find not just sasti also atrocious, ugly and more than willing to be anti national as well, Never saw such a wannabe, desperate and clueless moron."

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021

Next day's news article - "Tapsee's befitting grace was hurt by Kangana, who's gone rogue trying to fist hyper nationalism down her throat" — INFERNO (@TheAngryLord) February 4, 2021

Soon after the global support to farmers; protests, Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty and others also came out in support of the government on Wednesday and reacted to the ongoing protest. The actors have urged people not to fall for false propaganda against India. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared the statement by MEA. He then wrote that efforts are being taken to resolve the issue.

"Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Akshay wrote.

Actor Ajay Devgn urged everyone to not fall for false propaganda. "Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," he tweeted. Filmmaker Karan Johar called the farmers the backbone of India. "We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether," Johar wrote.

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021