Taapsee Pannu shuts down troll over derogatory remark against her; 'Can you please shut up!'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Monday shut down a troll calling her "sasti maal". The actress was using her platform to amplify cries for help amid the current COVID-19 situation. Many celebrities have been sharing tweets by people looking for oxygen cylinders, injections and other medical supplies during the second wave of the pandemic. However, the abusive tweet was later deleted. It all began with a user requesting actor Sonu Sood for an ambulance equipped with oxygen for Delhi to Gwalior. Extending her hand for the same, Taapsee shared the tweet, writing: "ambulance needed".

Reacting to the actress's tweet, a troll asked her to donate her car. However, the post was derogatory in the language used to address the actress. "Apni car de de punnu... sab kaam twitter per hi karegi... baketi karwa lo iss sasti maal se," the user wrote in a tweet, which was deleted later.

Reacting to the same, the PINK actress wrote: "Can you please shut up! Like just STFU ! If this is all u wanna say in these times then hold on until this country gets back to breathing normally and then get back to your sh*t ways until then DONT CROWD MY TIMELINE WITH YOUR NONSENSE and let me do what I am doing!"

Meanwhile, the actress has multiple projects lined up. Taapsee was preparing for her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu.' She has been keeping her fans updated with pictures from the shoot as well as the preparations. The film is based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. It has been written by Priya Aven and directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Besides this, Taapsee will be a part of Haseen Dilruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. She will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film. She will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, a Hindi remake of the German film "Run Lola Run", besides the sports drama "Rashmi Rocket".

