Take inspiration from Taapsee Pannu on how to keep your formals chic and classy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Here're some looks of Taapsee Pannu that can you totally take inspiration from

Of late, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's sartorial choices are gaining much attention. From sporting athleisure with ease to oozing charm in sequin gowns, the actress has been an example of how to carry different outfits with ease and class. Recently, she posted some pictures in formal wears. Not only Taapsee looks elegant, but she rocks formal with utmost grace. Next time, when you have to get ready for a formal meet, you can take a cue from Taapsee to look classy and chic:

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture post on Saturday morning wearing tan pants and matching shoes with a white shirt. She completed her look with a check blazer which looked uber cool with the raw background. She captioned the picture as, "Suit up... smile up.... show up."

A day earlier she shared a picture to wittily underline who wears the pants in her house. Taapsee posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a black three-piece suit teamed with a white shirt. "When they say ‘who wears pants in the house....'," she captioned the photograph.

Here're some other looks of the actress that you totally take inspiration from when opting for a formal vibe:

The actress is currently busy shooting for "Shabaash Mithu", based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. The actress has been keeping fans updated with her preparations for the film. She has been posting pictures of her training sessions.

Taapsee will also be seen in the film Looop Lapeta, which is a Hindi remake of the German hit Run Lola Run. The film also stars actor Tahir Raj Bhasin. Besides this, the actress is also part of the film Haseen Dilruba. This has been directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in the film Rashmi Rocket.